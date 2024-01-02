Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 4,103 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.