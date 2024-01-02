Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,003,932 shares of company stock worth $3,068,894. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.