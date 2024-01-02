Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

