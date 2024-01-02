Head-To-Head Comparison: NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -6.94 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.60 $21.10 million $1.26 34.33

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 230.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 38 consecutive years. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 244.72%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

