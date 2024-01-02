Head to Head Survey: BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuScale Power and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $11.80 million 64.50 -$57.07 million ($0.73) -4.51 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.28 -$7.49 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuScale Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -400.21% -37.43% -26.73% BrewBilt Manufacturing -588.06% N/A -327.37%

Risk and Volatility

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.23, meaning that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NuScale Power and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 244.48%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Summary

NuScale Power beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

