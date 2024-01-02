Healthcare Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HTIBP)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HTIBP opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
About Healthcare Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- PepsiCo’s dividend won’t last long in today’s market
- Stock Average Calculator
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.