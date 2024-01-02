Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

