Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

