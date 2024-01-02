Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TAK opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

