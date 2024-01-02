Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,199 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TAK opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.