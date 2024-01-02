Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,256 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 45,120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.