Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 829,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 861,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after buying an additional 386,279 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

