Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

