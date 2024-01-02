Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

