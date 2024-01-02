Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

