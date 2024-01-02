Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Investec upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $40.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

