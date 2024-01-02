Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $247,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.