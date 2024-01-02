Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 57,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,529,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.