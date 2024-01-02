Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.