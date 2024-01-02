Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.11%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.