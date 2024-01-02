Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in HSBC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

