Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2,311.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.