Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $153.10 and a one year high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.94.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

