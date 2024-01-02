Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

