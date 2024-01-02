HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of HNI

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HNI by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HNI opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

