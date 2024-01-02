Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
