Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

