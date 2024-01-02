Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 132.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.