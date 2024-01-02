Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

HBNC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.