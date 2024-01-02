Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.
Horizon Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
HBNC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
