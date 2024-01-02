Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.8 %

HURN stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,514 shares of company stock worth $1,512,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.