InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) versus Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gray Television and InCapta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40 InCapta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than InCapta.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.23 $455.00 million $0.73 12.27 InCapta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gray Television and InCapta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than InCapta.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and InCapta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09% InCapta N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gray Television beats InCapta on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc. operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

