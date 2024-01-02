Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

