Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 2nd quarter worth $9,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

