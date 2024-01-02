Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of INSI opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
