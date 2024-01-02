Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of INSI opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

