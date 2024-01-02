Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

