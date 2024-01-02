Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.