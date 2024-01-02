Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

