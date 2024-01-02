Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $168.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

