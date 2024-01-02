Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Increased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 846.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.