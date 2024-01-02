Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
OTCMKTS IOBCF opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Ion Beam Applications has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ion Beam Applications
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.