Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

