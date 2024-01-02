iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,051 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

