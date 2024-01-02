iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day moving average of $447.32.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
