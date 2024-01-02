iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.32. The company has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

