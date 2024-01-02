iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pariax LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 435,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

