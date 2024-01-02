iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Cut by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 118,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 305,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

