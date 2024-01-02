iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LEMB stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.