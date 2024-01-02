iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 118,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 68,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.