iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

