iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $252.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $258.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

