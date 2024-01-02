iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

