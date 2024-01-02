Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 6.5 %
JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
