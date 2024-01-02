Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 6.5 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.